Father’s tribute after five-year-old boy and mother found dead at Beachy Head

An investigation continues after the bodies of a mother and her five-year-old child were found at Beachy Head on Monday morning (June 18).

Police say the bodies have been identified as 42-year-old Cheryl Tompsett and her son Leo Tompsett, both from Maidstone in Kent.

They were discovered by police and coastguards at around 7am. The coroner has been informed.

Leo’s father has paid tribute to him. He said, “With more sadness and hurt than anyone can imagine, our precious Leo who was our shining light, our brightest star has had his life cut short.

“We all miss him an amount beyond what anyone else can imagine and would request that our privacy is respected at this very difficult time.”

Detective Inspector Simon Dunn said, “Our investigation continues in this tragic case, however, at this time, there is nothing to suggest that anyone else was involved in their deaths.

“Detectives are in the process of piecing together the last moments of their lives.”

Anyone who has information which may help is asked to make contact online quoting serial 1294 of 17/06.