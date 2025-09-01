Fawlty Towers cast confirmed for Eastbourne dates

The cast has been confirmed as John Cleese’s Fawlty Towers – The Play heads to Eastbourne (Congress Theatre, October 7-11).

Following a successful West End run earlier this year, and a return three-month summer season from June, the show is directed by originating West End director Caroline Jay Ranger, and will feature Danny Bayne as Basil Fawlty, Mia Austen as Sybil, Hemi Yeroham reprising his role as Manuel, Joanne Clifton as Polly, Paul Nicholas reprising his role as The Major and Jemma Churchill as Mrs Richards, when it heads to Eastbourne as part of a UK tour.

Tickets from £29 on 01323 412000 or book online at eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

50 years since Fawlty Towers was first broadcast on BBC Two on September 19 1975, John Cleese, who co-wrote the series with Connie Booth, has chosen three of his favourite original TV episodes – The Hotel Inspector and The Germans from series one and Communication Problems from series two – and adapted them into a two-hour play, complete with a new finale.

John Cleese said: “I’m thrilled with the top-class group of comedy actors that we've assembled for the UK tour of Fawlty Towers – The Play which begins in September. September also marks exactly 50 years since the first ever TV episode was broadcast on the BBC. I never thought that all these years later the stage show would get the reception that it has. But here we are, still making theatres rock with laughter.”

The play also features other characters from the original TV sitcom: Mr Hutchinson/Wilhelm played by Greg Haiste; Miss Tibbs played by Emily Winter; Miss Gatsby played by Dawn Buckland; Mr Thurston/Günter played by John Hasler; Mr Walt played by Adam Elliott; Taxi Driver/Mr Firkins/Mr Kerr/Mr Sharp played by Neil Stewart; and Johanna and Liz (hotel guest) played by Josie Brightwell. Completing the company of players are Ashleigh Harvey playing Debbie (hotel guest), Ben Jacobson playing Ken (hotel guest), Matthew Gordon playing Mr Dale (hotel guest) and Raymond Rose playing Philip (hotel guest).

Set in a fictional hotel in the seaside town of Torquay, only 12 half hour episodes of the original BBC comedy were ever made. The TV show won many awards and plaudits including two BAFTAS for Best Situation Comedy, and in 2000 it was voted the best British programme of all time in a British Film Institute poll.