Fearsome Grand Prix winning Fiat to mark milestone anniversary in spectacular style

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Legendary Italian racer enters 2024 RM Sotheby’s London to Brighton Veteran Car Run to mark Fiat’s 125th birthday

One of the greatest racers from the very early days of motorsport – the mighty Fiat 130HP – will be one of the star attractions on this year’s RM Sotheby’s London to Brighton Veteran Car Run (Sunday 3 November).

The legendary leviathan not only will be making its first ever appearance in the UK but, propelled by a monstrous 16.2-litre four-cylinder engine, it will be the biggest hearted and most powerful machine ever to have participated in the world’s greatest annual celebration of pioneering motoring history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The illustrious chain-driven Italian icon has recently undergone a meticulous three-year restoration at the famous MAUTO – Museo Nazionale dell’Automobile – in Turin and its eagerly-anticipated debut on the Run will honour the milestone 125th anniversary of Fabbrica Italiana Automobili Torino [FIAT] being founded in 1899.

The mighty Fiat 130HP will be one of the star attractions on this year’s RM Sotheby’s London to Br

Adding to the excitement, the big red 100+mph behemoth will also be exhibited within the Royal Automobile Club’s revered rotunda on Pall Mall in the weeks running up its debut on the Veteran Car Run.

Originally created as one of three team ‘Corsa’ race cars in 1904, the mighty FIAT 130HP reached its zenith in 1907 when its ace driver Felice Nazzaro won all three of Europe’s most prestigious road races. First he won the fabled Targa Florio in Sicily, then the Kaiserpries set on the tortuous 73-mile Taunus mountain track in Germany and finally, most importantly, the French Grand Prix in Dieppe where FIAT caused a seismic sensation by defeating the hitherto dominant French on their home soil.

Not wanting its race-winning technology to fall into rival hands, Fiat routinely destroyed its Corsas once their competitive days were over. However, Nazzaro’s victorious ‘F2’ was saved by Fiat’s French importer as a promotional tool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Dieppe victor was then acquired by Louis-Auguste Antony, an innovative cycle car manufacturer and racer, for his personal transport before being abandoned to rot in his garden. It was then discovered and partially restored in the 1950s by Francis Mortarini, a renowned French purveyor of historic cars. Subsequently F2 was purchased by FIAT and presented into the loving care of the museum in Turin.

Guy Lipscombe's oil painting depicting Nazzaro’s epic 1907 French Grand Prix

“We are truly honoured to have this Grand Prix racing icon lining up for the 2024 RM Sotheby’s Veteran Car Run – moreover, what better way for Fiat to be celebrating its 125th anniversary,” enthused Ben Cussons, Chairman of the Royal Automobile Club. “The once-in-a-lifetime presence of such an incredible machine on the road to Brighton is sure to be a real crowd-pleaser – an amazing sight – and, I dare say, sound – no car enthusiast will want to miss.”

Cussons is also delighted that such a momentous machine will be displayed in the Club’s rotunda – more so, as a vivid Guy Lipscombe oil painting depicting Nazzaro’s epic 1907 French Grand Prix win graces on clubhouse’s walls.

As well as paying tribute to Fiat’s 125th birthday, this year’s RM Sotheby’s London to Brighton Veteran Car Run will also celebrate the 120th anniversary of The Ladies’ Automobile Club with a number of activities acclaiming the major – yet too often under-acknowledged – roles women have performed in both motoring and motorsport ever since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For all owners of pre-1905 veteran cars wishing to join the fearsome Fiat 130HP on the hallowed road to Brighton, entries for the 2024 event are now open with considerable savings for ‘early birds’ booking their participation before 2 July. Entries finally close on 18 September.