February Half-Term Free Children's Haircuts

Pinball Pirates is a new Community Interest Company based in Sussex. As a direct response to the cost of living crisis Pinball Pirates are offering free children's haircuts to those families struggling financially.

the smile that a new haircut can create

Within our local communities families face the cost-of-living crisis, trying to navigate their way through rising costs of everything. Everyone is being forced to make hard decisions about what they see as essential, hard decisions are having to being made. To ease this burden, just a little bit, Pinball Pirates was created to give free haircuts to children of families struggling financially.

Haircuts are important for everyone, having healthy hair is important for everyone. If you do not have a healthy care routine it can cause issues for your scalp like itchiness, redness, flakiness, irritation and be painful. Haircuts, having the hair style that you want, is proven to give self-confidence, if you look good you feel good. This self-confidence is what Pinball Pirates aims to provide every child going back to school after their school holidays.

Helped by an anonymous local business person the first Pinball Pirates free haircut event was in Upper Beeding, at The Beauty Box, it then branched out to Barber and Barclay in Worthing, the response to the events has been amazing. Amazing but also sobering, amazing to see such support for what Pinball Pirates and its supporters are doing but sobering to know that in fact this is a required service in 2023.

This February Half-Term Pinball Pirates are going to be working from Barber and Barclay in Worthing on Wednesday February 15. To make a booking you can use the Barber and Barclay online booking form https://barberampbarclay.setmore.com/ or contact Pinball Pirates [email protected]