Feel good event on October 27 at Boxgrove Village Hall

The Teddy's Local Committee invite you to come and let your hair down at the Bingo and Disco night on 27th October at Boxgrove Village Hall.

The night will start of with a couple of games of bingo and then lead right into a disco night where all the classic 80s 90s 00s & 10s will get you dancing the night away.

To add even more excitement the Chichester Raffle will be drawn on the night so attendees can come away with some amazing prizes that celebrate the business of Chichester and the surrounding areas.

All funds raised go directly to local boy Teddy Lichten's fundraising appeal (Www.solvingkidscancer.org.uk/children/teddylichten) who's trying to raise 300k for treatment not yet available on the NHS in his fight to defeat an aggressive childhood cancer.

"Teddy is like a nephew to me, so I, along other with friends and family of Teddy, am working tirelessly to help them reach their goal. I've been at nearly every local event with a stand, spent hours facepainting, baking, entertaining, I even learnt and became a stilt walker! This event is going to something wholly dedicated to his appeal, but is meant for people to have a good time." Anna Mollins event creator and fundraising committee member.

The DJ coming from East Sussex who has previously been closely involved with another child going through the same struggle, is donating his time and banging tunes for this event. The Boxgrove Community have provided the venue, and there will be a licensed bar to enjoy a tipple whilst you boogie. With a special Teddy cocktail on the menu!

Tickets for the event and for the raffle can be purchased on the Teddy's Local Committee Online Shop