Felines 1st achieves full membership of ADCH, fostering improved cat welfare in Crawley

Crawley's very own Felines 1st is now a full member of ADCH, a respected membership organisation promoting high standards of animal welfare.

Felines 1st Logo

Felines 1st, the Crawley-based cat welfare charity, has recently achieved full membership of the Association of Dogs and Cats Homes (ADCH), a professional membership organisation that represents animal rescue centres and welfare organisations across the UK.

This significant achievement means that Felines 1st is recognised as a leading animal rescue and rehoming organisation in the region, and the charity is proud to have its hard work and dedication to the welfare of cats recognised at this level.

Felines 1st is a registered charity founded in 2019 and is made up entirely of volunteers who are committed to the welfare of cats. The charity is local to Crawley and serves Surrey, Sussex and beyond, rescuing, reuniting and rehoming cats in need.

"We are thrilled to have achieved full membership of the ADCH," said John Newton, Trustee for Felines 1st. "It is a great recognition of our work in the community, and we hope that it will enable us to reach even more cats needing help."

Felines 1st is comprised of volunteers, some with over 25 years of experience working in cat welfare. The charity believes in a non-destruction policy, and works with both domestic and feral cats. Felines 1st also has working relationships with other charities in the area.

"Our vision is to work towards a society where no cat is left alone or vulnerable and all cats are treated with compassion, kindness and care," the spokesperson added. "We are striving for no cat in the Surrey/Sussex area to be left behind, forgotten or abandoned when in need."

Felines 1st aims to ensure the welfare of cats by rescuing cats, reuniting cats with their owners, rehoming cats that have been rescued or are no longer wanted, promoting the neutering of cats, and educating the Surrey/Sussex area population about cat welfare.

In addition to its recent ADCH membership achievement, Felines 1st is also making headlines with its ongoing rescue efforts. The charity recently rescued Wickham, a long-haired black and white unneutered male aged somewhere between 12 and 18 months, who was being fed by a taxi driver near the long stay car park at Gatwick Airport.

"Wickham could have come from a local area or escaped from a vehicle that came from far away," said Rose Martin, Trustee at Felines 1st. "He has now been vet checked and neutered, and we are actively looking for the owner. If you think you know who the owner might be, please contact Felines 1st."

The charity is also seeking donations to help support its ongoing efforts to rescue and care for cats in need, and is appealing for volunteers who are passionate about cat welfare to join its team.