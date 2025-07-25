Felpham actor takes Beckett one-act play to Edinburgh

Felpham-based Kevin Short heads to the Edinburgh Fringe this August with Samuel Beckett’s 1958 one-act play Krapp's Last Tape (Lime Studio at Greenside @ George Street).

It's a piece that has been on his list for a long time.

“It's one of the first Beckett plays that I saw. I saw Albert Finney do it. That was in the late 60s and really he wasn't the right age at the time. It is written for a 69-year-old man on his 69th birthday but he was fantastic. It just struck me that somebody who was a lot younger could get away with performing as an old man. He did it brilliantly and then a few months later I saw Ian McDiarmid do it. He was in his 20s but he was absolutely brilliant. I thought that I could never do that. I've never played much, much older characters than myself. I thought I would wait until I was the right age and so I'm doing it now.

“I have been growing my hair for two years. I've got it down to the middle of my back now, and when it is puffed out it looks extraordinary. I wanted to have the physicality that you need. Beckett is very strong on physicality. He stipulates in the direction that he has got to have long straggled hair and a white face and a purple nose.

“Krapp is sitting at a desk most of the time but at the beginning of the whole show he walks up and down and eats bananas constantly. But he is moving very lethargically. Beckett is very specific in that. Beckett was very interested in clowns and there's movement at the beginning before Krapp sits down and starts listening to the recordings that he has made of himself.

“The play is about so many things. It is about ageing which I'm experiencing myself at the moment. I'm coming up to 75 this year and I have experienced a lot of things that Beckett talks about and that Krapp reflects upon. He's reflecting on his life and in Krapp’s case he's getting through to the stage of being beaten. He feels that his life has gone and he has lost his enthusiasm for writing and for sex. The only thing he has left is his appetite for bananas and for alcohol which is not a healthy lifestyle.

“But there is humour in the tragedy. There is always something comical about someone that is going through a crisis. Beckett always manages to find that funny bone in his writing. He says that you can laugh at certain points, and there are various points in this piece that are very, very funny if they are played correctly as Beckett instructs. I'm doing this as if absolutely directed by Beckett. Beckett says exactly what he wants and I am playing it by the Beckett book. Many people have done it since according to Beckett but in later years he made a number of changes. I am going right back to the original ideas with this.”