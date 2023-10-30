BREAKING
Felpham Community College raise money for Dementia Support

Felpham Community College students and staff celebrated the end of a busy and successful first half-term of the academic year, by holding a non-school uniform day, fundraising for Dementia Support (Sage House) and improving facilities for students at FCC.
By Georgina ChesterContributor
Published 30th Oct 2023, 15:53 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 16:03 GMT
It is a tradition at Felpham that the Sixth Form Charity Committee always choose which charity to support for the first non-uniform day.

This year, for October, they voted for Sage House at Tangmere. Sage House is a community hub which brings together local Dementia Support services – providing the latest support, information, advice and activities to those living with Dementia and their families

