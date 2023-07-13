Felpham Community College Year 11 Prom - a red carpet event!

Cheered on by family, friends and staff, students arrived in style to a glamourous red-carpet entrance. It was a fantastic evening full of glitz and glamour, awards and dancing.
Michelle Kelly, Acting Headteacher, commented: "The Prom is a great way to celebrate the end of the exam season and all the hard work our students have completed over the last few months.
"Everyone looked amazing.
"We are now looking forward to seeing them back for results day in August, and welcoming them back to the sixth form in September!"