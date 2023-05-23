Felpham Sixth Form Charity Committee get out in the community

The Felpham Community College sixth form charity committee went out into the local community on the afternoon of Wednesday May 17, to volunteer with some local CIC’s (Community Interest Companies) and spend time with some local care home residents.

Sixth Form Students at Grandad's Front Room

A group of students went to Grandad’s Front Room, to support them in refitting the shop before their grand opening. Another group went to Eco Swap, to organise pre-loved stock and to find out about all the amazing community projects and charities the shop links with. The final group visited Autumn Lodge Care Home, to play games and socialise with the residents.

It was a great chance to get out into the community and to appreciate that community support is just as important as fundraising.

Isabelle Isitt, Sixth Form Leadership Team i/c Charity, said: “Thank you to Eco Swap, Grandad’s Front Room and Autumn Lodge for having us. It was a really enjoyable afternoon. The CICs were really interesting and we were surprised to find out just how much they are both involved with. The projects they support and the charities they link with are vital in supporting the local community.

"Autumn Lodge was really good fun. Since COVID we haven’t had the opportunity to get out into the community and this was a lovely afternoon of playing some games and socialising with the residents – they were great fun and very competitive!”

