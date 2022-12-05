Fernhurst Hub gets into the Christmas spirit

As part of the Fernhurst Hub’s Children’s Christmas events, last Saturday on a clear crisp morning, a group of eager children picked up their Sheep Trail maps at the Hub and set about locating the woolly sheep that were hiding around the village.

Adorable hand knitted sheep peeped out of shop windows, climbed on notice boards or nestled between carrots and crisp packets at Crossways Fruiterers. The hunt route led to St Margaret’s Church where several sheep were to be found, the last one cheekily perched on the font. Once they had spotted the sheep, the children marked down the relevant number on their Trail map and returned their completed sheet to the Hub. All were rewarded with Christmas Nativity books and a popular bag of chocolate coins. There was a special prize of a chocolate teddy for the best name for the white woolly sheep found on the edge of the font. This was won by Isabella Child (6) who named the sheep Baa-Baa Lamb.