Fernhurst Hub's Christmas Fayre hailed a huge success

There was a distinctly festive feeling in the air at the Fernhurst Hub on Saturday 26th November as Fernhurst residents decided to support their local suppliers and flocked to the Hub’s Christmas Fayre.

Tabatha Parker(9), George Wiklund(7), Penny Parker(7), Rose Wiklund(9) The Scouts are standing by to hand deliver Christmas Cards in the Fernhurst and Liphook area, guaranteed, No Strikes!

This annual event is a treasure trove of novel and affordable gifts and cards and all stall holders are all from the surrounding area. The Hub was transformed into a winter wonderland of stalls selling, among other things, handmade silver jewellery, scarves, toys, delicious local honey, beauty products from the fabulous zero waste Green Boutique and a range of gorgeous gifts from Petworth’s Red Card gift and stationery shop.

Hub Manager Liz Rawlings said “We are delighted to see so many people shopping locally and supporting this wonderful community hotspot. Our volunteer team do a great job in the café and the gift shop day every day but we are especially busy in the run up to Christmas. Plenty of people like to drop by and see what’s new in and then relax with a coffee during what can be a stressful time, we all need to take time out occasionally.”

The Fernhurst scouts were on hand to promote their Christmas Card delivery scheme. For the ninth year running, together with the Liphook scouts they will offer hand delivery of Christmas cards in a huge local area for just 25p. Any card can be ‘scout posted’ at the big red box in the Fernhurst Hub or on the corner outside Crossways Fruiterers for delivery by 18th December. Scout leader Sue Gibbon from Fernhurst said,” There will be no postal strikes in our hand delivery scheme, I’m sure that will encourage people to use us even more! Last year the Liphook and Fernhurst scout groups delivered over 2,500 cards, raising funds for their groups and having fun at the same time. The scheme covers deliveries to the whole of Fernhurst and Liphook and surrounding area, that’s not bad for 25p a card.”

Volunteer Gay McCart with a festive Ukraini-Hen selling the HUb's own Christmas cards

