Festival of Chichester: Edward Cooke where law and music meet

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Music has been central to Edward Cooke’s entire life.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is one of the reasons he has stepped forward as principal sponsor for the 2025 Festival of Chichester. It is also a major support for Edward in his challenging work as a family mediator.

Edward is a long-standing supporter of the Festival of Chichester and has performed at a number of events in the festival over the past few years. He is also the creator of Edward Cooke Family Law (www.ecfamilylaw.co.uk), a specialist firm of divorce solicitors, family lawyers and mediators in West Sussex, East Sussex, Surrey and Hampshire, with offices in Chichester, Brighton and Farnham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I did a lot of music as a child,” Edward recalls “I was a chorister at Chichester Cathedral. It was an amazing musical education. You are a professional musician at the age of seven! But the real highlight has to be the 1986 Royal Maundy when the Queen came to Chichester. I sang live on TV. I was 13 and seeing the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh walk between the choir stalls when you are singing the Coronation Anthem was an absolutely spine tingling moment, definitely the highlight of my time there. It was just an incredible live experience. I was very, very privileged to have that opportunity. I was one of the few local boys in the choir at the time and it was amazing to be a Chichester boy singing in front of the Queen.

“At that time I thought I didn't want to do anything else other than music but then you get into your teens and other things take over. I got an organ scholarship to Cambridge University but I ended up reading history elsewhere. I went to Bristol. I didn't really think that I was cut out to be a professional musician. It's a tough life. So I refocused. To be a professional musician you have to really be at the top of your game all the time. It is a rewarding career but a difficult one so I decided to read history instead which was a real passion of mine and I suppose that's when the paths diverged and when music became a hobby. And it has been a hobby ever since. I have no regrets. I absolutely love having it as a hobby.

“So I did the history degree, and history degrees often lead to other things. I think the skills that you learn as a historian are very similar to those that you need in law, like unpicking a lot of information and formalising arguments and positions. A lot of historians end up as lawyers and so I did a law conversion course. I did my training in London as a corporate lawyer but I think I really missed the countryside and Chichester and coming back for weekends. I realised more and more that I wanted to be on the south coast. Working in central London was not really for me and corporate law can be quite dry with not a huge amount of human interaction. So I came back down to Chichester and I qualified down here into a high street lawyer. I started working in family law. I retrained effectively. That was 25 years ago and it was the best decision that I've ever made.”

Now Edward enjoys two entirely separate roles, working as a lawyer but also working as a mediator: “For the first ten years of my career I practised family law and then 15 years ago I qualified as a mediator. As a lawyer you are giving advice about going forward when a marriage breaks down or something like that. You are advising one person as to how to resolve the situation but as a mediator you are working with both parties to enable them to find a resolution. It is completely different and that's the great thing. There are not many jobs you can have where you can actually get to do two different jobs. As a mediator you can't give specific legal advice. Your role is to be neutral. Your role is to look at ways that can resolve things for both parties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are a lot of emotional issues that arise in separation situations and sometimes I will co-mediate if it is particularly challenging. I might bring in another mediator, perhaps someone with a background in psychotherapy. It is about enabling people to transition from a relationship where they have been partners as parents to recognising the fact that even after separation they still need to work together for their children, just in a new way. As a mediator you are helping people to find a new equilibrium.”

And the really encouraging thing is that despite the work he does, Edward insists he retains a huge optimism about human nature: “There are some situations where it is never going to be possible to mediate in terms of physical protection or perhaps someone is just not providing the information but in the vast majority of cases, even though there will be bumps along the road, I think you can help people to find a way through. And that is immensely rewarding. And I do feel very, very optimistic. I have a very optimistic view of the world as a mediator. I think there are very few disputes that cannot be resolved where there is a will to find a way.”

It calls for certain qualities, of course.

“I think you have to have a certain degree of empathy for people and their situations to do this work. We all have challenges in our lives and like anybody else I have had challenges along the way as well. But also I think as a mediator you need to look after yourself and be in the right psychological state. And for me music is a huge part of that. I love music very much for enjoyment but I also love it for well-being. If you've had a stressful week, then music can really recharge you. The job is about empathy and it's also about music and I think it's also about being slightly fearless. You've got to think what is the worst that can happen if we at least try to get a result. You can't be too frightened if you are going to trying to encourage people to find solutions in really difficult situations and encourage them to have really difficult conversations. It's also about trying to find a safe space for them and I feel immensely privileged to be part of helping them in that way.”

Crucial too is the support that Edward ensures that he and his lawyers have – psychological support somehow to navigate the traumas that they are exposed to: “It is really important that we don't bring our own personal situations and experiences of trauma to it so I make sure that we all have psychological support and protection which is something that I set up right at the start.”