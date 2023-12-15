Festive fun for children and families at Hospice’s Christmas party

Sensory fun and music were among a host of activities enjoyed by children and families as Hospice in the Weald for Children hosted its very first Christmas party.

The special event offered children with life-limiting and life-threatening illnesses, supported by the Hospice, the rare opportunity to participate in Christmas festivities specially designed for them.

The Children’s team and staff from across the Hospice offered an array of activities, from decorating festive biscuits to enjoying the ‘Magic Carpet’, an interactive projection that displays motion-responsive games and activities for children of all ages and abilities.

The Hospice’s Creative Musician and volunteers kept spirits up with live musical performances and children had the chance to meet Father Christmas in a relaxed environment thanks to the team at Once Upon A Wish Events.

Having fun and creating memories

A highlight was a show performed by entertainers from Embracing Arts, that creates magical theatrical experiences for children with special educational needs and/or life-limiting conditions. Full of sensory play and music, the performers ensured everyone was involved using keyword signing, lights, textures, props, and instruments.

Emma, mum to two-year-old Ophelia, said: “Ophelia loved the party, she was smiling and laughing, it was so nice to see. We’ve never been to anything like this before, so tailored to Ophelia’s needs. The entertainers came up to each child which is just what Ophelia needs to properly catch her attention. Father Christmas’s presents were even tailored to each child. It made me quite emotional to be able to attend something that was so inclusive. And it was nice to be able to meet other families too.”

Colin and his wife Alison are foster carers for an 11-year-old boy. Colin said: “It was lovely. It is a challenge to find appropriate things for our foster son to do, so it means a lot to be able to come to something like this and know he will be accepted for who he is. Sensory activities are just his thing, so he was able to really engage, and we felt looked after as well.”

Jess Farmer, Hospice Children’s Support Worker, said: “We know how difficult it can be for the families we work with to find the right activities and environment for their child. We launched our service in January so wanted to host a special Christmas party just for them. It was wonderful to see families participate and celebrate together. Special thanks to Embracing Arts, Once Upon A Wish Events, and to Dan Littlechild from the Jay Harmer Foundation who kindly donated gifts.”

The Children's Team and guests