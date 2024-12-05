Festive romcom The Holiday live in concert in Brighton and Portsmouth

This Christmas brings the chance to enjoy the festive romcom The Holiday (2006) live in concert at dates in Brighton and Portsmouth.

Tickets are on sale at ticketmaster.co.uk. The announcement comes after a sell-out tour in 2023.Tour dates include December 10 at the Brighton Centre and December 11 at Portsmouth Guildhall.

A spokesman said: “Taking place in the some of the greatest concert halls across the country, the tour will run right up until just before Christmas, with stops in London, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Manchester, Nottingham, Birmingham and much more.

“The in-concert experience with a full orchestra and cinema-size screen is an incredibly unique and immersive way to experience The Holiday, which has become a cult Christmas viewing experience for many.

“The score for The Holiday was written by world-renowned highly-celebrated and multiple Academy Award and Golden Globe winning composer Hans Zimmer and written, directed and produced by Nancy Meyers, know for films such as It’s Complicated, The Intern, Something’s Gotta Give and The Parent Trap.

“A Universal Pictures production, The Holiday stars Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law and Jack Black and tells the story of how two women who have never met and live 6,000 miles apart find themselves in the exact same place.

“They meet online at a home exchange website and impulsively switch homes for the holiday. Iris moves into Amanda’s LA house in sunny California as Amanda arrives in the snow-covered English countryside. Shortly after arriving at their destinations, both women find the last thing either wants or expects – a new romance.”

Tickets from the venues.