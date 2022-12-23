Festval of light for all the family at Newhaven's Paradise Park

This amazing aerial photo captures, from above, the new light festival staged at a family-run tourist attraction in Newhaven.

Caption: Paradise Park’s Aglow captured from above by Greg Draven.

Aglow was the brainchild of Paradise Park’s director Darren Clift who wanted people to be able to enjoy the wonderful gardens even on dark winter evening. “Just because it’s winter doesn’t mean that there is much to enjoy in our all-seasons botanic gardens”, he says.

The first Aglow festival at the Avis Road attraction has been a sell-out success with every December day booked solid. “We welcomed over 14,00 ticket holders”, said Darren. “But there’s still a chance to experience the magic as we will be open at weekends throughout January.”

Online reaction to the light-show has been hugely positive across all social media platforms with many acknowledging what good value the tickets were.

“We particularly did not want to price families out of the equation with inflated prices at a time when personal finances are already stretched”, added Darren.

