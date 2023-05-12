Fewer empty shops in Hailsham than national average, figures show

Latest figures show that Hailsham town centre falls well below the current regional and national averages of vacant ground floor commercial units.

Hailsham High Street

According to a recent vacancy rate survey conducted by Springboard, the percentage of vacant ground floor units in Hailsham currently stands at 6.7%, recorded in April 2023. This also compares to a current regional/Southeast average of 9.9% and national average of 11%.

During the past few years, the town centre has welcomed a range of new businesses, including those which have expanded and subsequently relocated to larger premises and retail spaces.

Deputy Town Clerk and Business Enterprise Manager Mickey Caira said: "The percentage of vacant commercial units in Hailsham has decreased considerably in recent years and still falls below the current regional and national averages, which is excellent news for Hailsham. Hailsham is definitely the place to be for all shopping needs."

Mr Caira added: "Linked to this, while it may be tempting to shop solely online, people need to consider all of the implications for local bricks and mortar businesses. Many Hailsham residents haven’t yet incorporated buying local into their lifestyles and it's imperative that people realise what unique benefits local products have to offer."

"By switching your shopping habits and supporting your local shops, you can make a big difference and really help to keep Hailsham buzzing and prevent further vacant retail units in the town."