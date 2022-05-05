Views of the woodland

Film crews at work near Horsham - could it be the next Marvel project?

Picturesque woodland near Horsham is being used by filmmakers, with crews spotted in action there this week.

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 5th May 2022, 3:38 pm
Updated Thursday, 5th May 2022, 8:39 pm

There are signs around the woods north of Ewhurst saying 'Caution, filming in progress' and thanking people for their patience and cooperation during the filming of the production.

Some people using the public paths through the woods have reported coming across filming in action, but much of the work appears to be taking place in private areas of the woodland.

SussexWorld understands the work could be connected with the latest Marvel project.

The Surrey Film Office, which promotes the area for film making and issues licences for locations, said the area involved was a privately owned estate 'so unfortunately we don’t have any information we can share about what’s filming there currently'.

1.

The picturesque woodland north of Ewhurst is currently being used by filmmakers

Photo: WSCT

Photo Sales

2.

Film crew vehicles can be seen at the site

Photo: WSCT

Photo Sales

3.

Signs have been put around the woods for the crews workingon the production

Photo: WSCT

Photo Sales

4.

Walkers passing through can spot vehicles in the middle of the woodland

Photo: WSCT

Photo Sales
Horsham
Next Page
Page 1 of 4