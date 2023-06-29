Final call for spring Covid-19 booster as offer ends this Friday

People eligible for a COVID-19 spring booster are being urged to take up the offer of the vital vaccination, as over 73,500 people in Sussex have not received the vital protection for themselves and their loved ones.

The offer to have a COVID-19 spring booster will end this week after which time it will only be offered to those at increased risk.

People who are eligible for the booster have until Friday 30 June to get boosted. This includes those aged 75 and over, children aged five and over with weakened immune systems and older adult care home residents.

In Sussex, more than 29 per cent of those who are eligible for the Spring Booster have not yet taken up the offer, which means over 73,500 people in Sussex have not received the vital protection for themselves and their loved ones.

Friday 30 June also marks the last chance for people to get their first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccination if they haven’t already done so.

There are lots of local appointment slots available to book. Those eligible can book an appointment on the National Booking Service– or by calling 119 – or by following an invitation from a local team, ahead of the Spring Booster vaccination program ending on 30 June. Eligible adults can also walk in to one of our mobile vaccination sessions.

Caroline Reid, Director of Commissioning and SRO for the Covid vaccination programme for NHS England South East, said: “With the NHS’ vaccination campaign winding down for spring, now is the last chance for those eligible to come forward for a booster, or get a first or second dose, as we move to a targeted, seasonal campaign.”

Anyone who believes they are eligible for a vaccine but has not been invited can check online. Alternatively, they can self-declare via the NHS National Booking Service and then speak to a clinician on site.