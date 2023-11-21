Final countdown to Hailsham Christmas market events

Following the success of past Christmas Markets, Hailsham Town Council and Hailsham Farmers' Market are making final preparations for this year's event, which takes place in the town centre on Saturday 9th December.

The town centre will be home to a range of stalls selling food including slow-cooked pork, as well as Christmas gifts, candles, confectionery and various festive refreshments to tempt visitors.

The event will also feature Santa and his Sleigh (courtesy of Hailsham Rotary Club) as well as live music from The Sussex Stompers, plus there will be carol singing in Vicarage Field performed by Hailsham Choral Society and Hailsham FM will be playing popular Christmas tunes throughout the day.

Hailsham Farmers’ Market, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this December, will hold a special Christmas event at the Cattle Market site on the same day, selling local, quality, traceable food and crafts. There will also be festive entertainment including another performance by Hailsham Choral Society.

Hailsham town centre Christmas shopping

The Farmers' Market event will also feature a 'Best Dressed Dog' competition, as well as a 'Best Dressed Elf' contest for primary school aged children to enter, with the judging and announcement of the winner taking place at the Farmers' Market site that day.

Wealden Brass will be holding their free concert at Hailsham Parish Church at 2.30pm and Hailsham FM will be broadcasting live on the day.

Cllr Anne Marie Ricketts, Deputy Town Mayor and Vice-Chair of the Communities Committee said: "We're making final plans on the Committee and, having received encouraging feedback from both shoppers and stallholders in previous years, we're looking forward to doing it all again on 9th December and making the event an even bigger success."

"We're also excited to have built on the programme of festive entertainment and look forward to welcoming stallholders who can help us continue to make Christmas in Hailsham really magical."