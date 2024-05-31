Final plans being made for 'Stand Proud in Hailsham' event in June

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Final preparations are being made for the town's first 'Stand Proud in Hailsham' event, which takes place at the White Hart in Horsebridge on Saturday 22nd June.

Project organisers will be hosting an event with festival vibes from noon to midnight on the day, featuring a variety of live entertainment from music acts including indie pop band Supersaurus and soft rock/upbeat blues group Moss, as well performances from drag act Fonda, magician Ian Hannaford and children's entertainer Awesome Alfie.

There will also be a Pride-themed bingo and a grand raffle draw, plus children can have their faces painted courtesy of FayzPainting.

The Town Council is supporting the event by part-funding the project. Additional sponsors include Stevens & Carter Estate Agents and Hailsham Roadways.

Entry is free and children are invited to attend the event from the start at midday until 7pm. Door supervision is being provided by Marc One Security.

The event is being held to bring the whole community together to celebrate equality, friendship, diversity and inclusivity in Hailsham and, as well as the free entertainment, representatives from various agencies will also be attending, available to speak with and offering information and advice for the Hailsham and surrounding area LGBT+ community, their family, and friends.

There will also be hot food and snacks available, specifically chosen by event organisers to represent local small businesses and with a wide choice of tastes and dietary requirements, all freshly cooked to order. Food trucks will be on site with safe access next to the venue from 12 noon to 6pm (or until sold out) and will include Mother Bumi (vegan/gluten-free bhajias and pakoras) and Let's Go Greek (traditional and homemade Greek food).