Final plans made for Hailsham's Big Christmas Lights switch-on event

Final plans are being made for Hailsham's Christmas Lights Switch-on event which takes place in the town centre on Friday 29th November, from 4pm to 7pm.

Following on from last year's very successful event, Hailsham is gearing up for a spectacular show in Vicarage Field this year, featuring festive entertainment in addition to the big switch-on at 6pm, which will see the town centre transformed into a winter wonderland of twinkling Christmas lights.

Pupils from Hailsham Community College and Hailsham Primary Academy will be carol singing before the official switch-on and Santa will be attending (courtesy of Hailsham Rotary Club) handing out sweets to children. Hailsham FM will be broadcasting live and playing popular Christmas tunes at the event.

There will also be a range of market stalls selling Christmas gifts, handmade goods, accessories and other items, plus Hailsham Lions will be selling roasted chestnuts, candy floss and mulled wine.

Last year's Christmas Lights Switch-on in Hailsham town centre

Traders setting up stalls at the market include Kayz Crystals (accessories), Love 1918 (wax melts), Maybugs (gifts and homeware), Time For Glows (glow sticks), Winter Warmers (mulled wine), and The German Sausage Hut (bratwurst). The Raystede Animal Charity will have an information and activity stand and Hailsham Air Cadets will be providing a chocolate tombola.

If that wasn't enough, there will be face-painting, a racing pigs game and other activities at the event.

Following the Christmas Lights switch-on at 6pm, Hailsham Parish Church will be open to the public to give a warm welcome and serving free hot chocolate with marshmallows.

As well as being funded by the Town Council, this year's Christmas Light Switch-on event has been kindly supported by Wealden District Council and the Government's UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Encouraging people to mark the date of the switch-on in their diaries if they haven't already done so, Communities Committee Chair, Cllr Alexa Clarke said: "The Christmas lights switch-on is always one of the highlights of the year in the town centre and indicates that festivities are underway. I hope many people decide to attend the event, enjoy the entertainment on offer and get in the festive spirit with their friends and family."

Cllr Anne Marie Ricketts, Deputy Town Mayor and Vice-Chair of the Communities Committee commented: "Hailsham’s Christmas lights switch-on is one of the town centre’s biggest annual events and the traditional and tasteful line-up of festive entertainment planned means it's going to be the best yet!"

"The switch-on event is about bringing the community together to celebrate the countdown to Christmas with their friends and family, and we are hoping that lots of people will come along, take part and join in the fun."

Further information on the Christmas Lights Switch-on event will be announced in the coming weeks. For enquiries in the meantime, call 01323 841702 or email [email protected].