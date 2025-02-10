Final round for Eastbourne Symphony Orchestra’s Young Soloist Competition

Eastbourne Symphony Orchestra’s Young Soloist Competition reaches its final this weekend.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The final is at 2pm on Sunday, February 16 in the Birley Centre, Carlisle Road, Eastbourne BN21 4EF. Entry (on the door only) is £15.

Spokesman John Thornley said: “The competition was launched in 1986 after a generous donation by the 11th Duke of Devonshire, and many of its winners are now well known in the musical world. After a recent first round, when some 25 top-quality performances were given by players from music colleges and specialist music schools, five were chosen. They will play concerto movements, accompanied by a pianist of their own choice, in the final.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aged 23 and under, the players competed in front of a panel of four judges led by ESO founder and musical director Graham Jones.

Graham said: “As ever, we had some difficult decisions to make as the two days unfolded. To distinguish between high-standard performances on instruments as varied as double bass and harp, and playing music from Tirincanti to Wieniawski, is not easy but the panel have been the same for a number of years so we know each other well enough to have a constructive discussion when each highlights different aspects of a performance. There were some stand-out performers, particularly in the junior category, and two of these are in the final, along with three seniors. Two of the five finalists were in the 2024 BBC Musician of the Year finals such is the standard which this competition demands.”

From the junior category, 13-year-old violinist and Japanese calligraphist Lin Tokura from the Yehudi Menuhin School, who began the violin aged three, will play music by Mendelssohn and Mozart.

Also from the junior category is 17-year-old harpist Jamaal Kashim who studies at the RCM Junior Department. He will play music by Ginastera and Glière.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of the first round of the competition, he said: “I was delighted to have the opportunity to perform for such an esteemed panel of judges and a lovely audience. I am thrilled to have been selected as a finalist from among such a strong field of young musicians. I very much look forward to sharing more music on the harp with the audience and judges at the final.”

Violinist Shlomi Shahaf, who was born in Israel and moved to Ukraine when he was one year old, started to play the violin when he was four. He attended a special music school in Kiev from the age of five and first started playing with the Ukrainian National Radio and TV Orchestra when he was eleven. In 2019, he moved to Central Music School in Moscow where he has played concerts in the Tchaikovsky Conservatory. He is studying for A-levels at the Purcell School where he has been since the Russian invasion. His family still live in Kiev where his parents are doctors. In 2024, Shlomi was the winner of this competition’s junior section and one of the finalists. He will play music by Mendelssohn and Paganini.

Pianist Firoze Madon is in his third year at the RCM, having been at the Purcell School. His love for music has taken him across the UK and overseas, playing in some prestigious music venues and he was in the 2024 finals of Eastbourne’s Norah Sande Piano Competition the winner of which, Jamie Cochrane, was soloist in the ESO’s last concert. Firoze will play music by Chopin and Mozart.

Twenty-three-old clarinettist Christian Hoddinott was a pupil at The Judd School in Tonbridge where he was also an organ scholar. Having started the piano as a very young boy, he took up the clarinet aged nine, and soon afterwards the saxophone. An expert on hydrangeas, he has also studied at the RCM and the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire. With many solo and orchestral experiences, Christian hopes to impress the judges. He said: “I very much enjoyed the first round and the opportunity to perform to such a warm crowd. I can't wait to play in the final.” He will play music by Horovitz and Weber.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final is at 2pm on Sunday, February 16 in the Birley Centre, Carlisle Road, Eastbourne BN21 4EF. Entry (on the door only) is £15. Tea is provided while the judges decide. The programme for the final will be posted on www.eso.org.uk where all concerts and competitions are also archived.