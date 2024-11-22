Final touches to £2m Sussex wastewater site upgrade
The project at Handcross, south of Crawley, will boost the quality of treated wastewater leaving the site and entering the River Ouse.
The work at the Southern Water works includes installing new ferric dosing technology – used to reduce phosphorous levels – and the construction of new humus tanks, which play an important role in the treatment process as they help to remove solids from wastewater.
The scheme, which will be fully finished by mid-December, is being carried out by GTb, a joint venture between Galliford Try Environment and Binnies UK Ltd, is the fourth similar scheme being carried out across the south after completed schemes at our treatment works in Bishops Waltham, East Meon and Boldre.
Lee Hooper Project Manager Southern Water, said: “We’re really pleased to be nearly finishing this work here which will make a big difference in improving water quality and reduce phosphorous levels.”
Lee McGrattan, Project Manager for GTb, added: “It’s great to see this project realised and to know that from 4 October the environment is benefitting from this investment. The team still have work to do at Handcross WTW before they remove their welfare cabins, but it’s fantastic news to have the new equipment up and running.”