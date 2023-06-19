Thirteen organisations which provide services to residents across Wealden are continuing to benefit from money awarded to them by Wealden District Council.

The Service Level Agreements were awarded by the council’s Economic Development and Wellbeing Team to organisations to deliver services on behalf of the council over the course of 2022-2025.

The Service Level Agreements are now in Year 2 and are allocating a total of £263,800 to the organisations to deliver those services through the 2023-2024 financial year.

Organisations benefiting include 3VA, Clued Up, the Conservators of Ashdown Forest (CAF), Cuckmere Community Bus Limited, East Sussex Hearing, East Sussex Vision Support, EDEAL (Eastbourne & District Enterprise Agency Ltd), Home-Start East Sussex, Mediation, North Wealden Community Transport Limited, People Matter Trust Limited, Wealden Citizens Advice, and Wealden Works.

Councillor Kelvin Williams, the council’s portfolio holder for Public Health & Asset Management, which includes community grants, said, “The financial support of the council through the Service Level Agreements enables our key partners to deliver key services to residents across the district.

“We recognise the huge pressures facing voluntary and community organisations, which are seeing an increase in demand due to the current cost of living difficulties and the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.