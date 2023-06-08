Financial boost of £1,100 for St Wilfrid's Hospice, Chichester

A Chichester hospice has received a financial boost from savers’ small change, after being nominated for support by a local building society.

Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation donated £1,100 to St Wilfrid’s Hospice after colleagues at the Society’s Chichester agency recommended the palliative care provider for financial support.

The donation will be used to buy a syringe driver – a piece of medical equipment that helps to manage symptoms of pain by continuously delivering medicines under the skin.

The Charitable Foundation is funded through the Small Change Big Difference® scheme where members of the Society donate the pennies from the interest on their accounts just once a year to help smaller charities around the UK.

Amy Eastwood who works at the Yorkshire Building Society agency in Chichester, said: “We’re committed to helping good causes in our local community and are delighted the Charitable Foundation accepted our nomination to support St Wilfrid’s. I’m sure the donation will benefit the many people the hospice continues to support.”