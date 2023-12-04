Financial Planner teams up with West Sussex Leisure Centre, offering financial health checks

A Sussex based Financial Planner, James Turner, has partnered with Chanctonbury Community Leisure, West Sussex, to offer no obligation drop-in sessions to the public to help tackle any financial questions ahead of Christmas.

James, a Financial Planner at Amanda Redman Financial Planning who recently advised the British Chambers of Commerce and hire car giant Avis regarding retirement plans, has been running a pilot scheme in West Sussex for residents who want to improve their financial future and retirement plans.

The successful partnership with the leisure centre, which has been running for the past four months, has led to James’s decision to look to expand into other locations in Sussex and is holding talks with centres across the region.

"My aim is give people peace of mind and offer them the help or support they may need in relation to future financial plans due to the cost of living crisis and a challenging economic backdrop. It is also a way of making financial health checks more accessible to local residents with no obligation,” said James.

James Turner, Financial Planner

The fortnightly drop ins, which start at 10am on Wednesdays until midday, make financial health checks more accessible to residents and no appointment is necessary.

Andi Dunstan, Director at Chanctonbury Leisure Centre, said: "We are delighted to serve the local community with a number of initiatives around care and wellbeing and James's retirement drop-in sessions from part of our overall programme of support for those that might need some financial advice."

Residents attending the sessions are given information and support on a range of topics. This includes whether your money is being used as effectively as it could be, having a clear understanding of how your finances are working for you now, how to give you confidence in your financial future and how to build a strong financial plan ahead of Christmas or as part of a new year’s resolution.

