Find The Elf competition launching soon in Hailsham
Several elf characters will be hiding out in various places around Hailsham town centre from 24th November to 9th December, and the challenge is to spot all of them for the chance to win great prizes.
Organised by the Town Council to help promote local businesses in the area, elf-hunters can collect a free entry form from the Town Council Offices in Market Street. 'Elf Surveillance' posters will be displayed around town at participating outlets and outside spaces, providing a clue as to where the elf characters might be hiding.
The aim will be to follow the clues around the town and find all the elf characters and write their names on the entry form.
When all the elves have been found, competition entrants will need to provide their details at the end of the entry form and post in the designated 'Elf Post Box' at the Town Council Offices by Friday 8th December. The post box will then be moved to the Hailsham Farmers' Market Christmas event taking place at the Livestock Market site in Market Street on Saturday 9th December.
All correct entry forms posted by 12pm on Saturday 9th December at the Cattle Market site will be entered into a prize draw. Winners will be selected and prizes given out the following week.
"This fun competition for children has been introduced this year as a means of generating an enthusiastic Christmas spirit within the town," said Deputy Town Clerk & Business Enterprise Manager Mickey Caira. "Christmas is such a special time for children, and we hope they enjoy taking part in this fun activity."
"It’s also great fun for parents and local businesses and we'll once again be developing a wonderful Christmas atmosphere throughout the whole town via our Christmas Market event held in partnership with Hailsham Farmers' Market."
Mr Caira added: "Tracking down the elf characters will be a fun way to engage the whole family and soak in the festive atmosphere. It will hopefully also give visitors another reason to explore the town centre and experience the wide range of quality independent shops and businesses we have here."