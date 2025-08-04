Finding a place "within queer working-class media" - new play in Chichester

Hydrophobia is a show which “fills the gap of representation within queer working-class media,” says Shani Kantor who offers it through the Chichester Festival Theatre artist development programme.

It will be staged on Thursday, August 7 and Friday, August 8 at 6pm in Chichester's newest theatre, The Nest, between the main theatre building and the car park.

As Shani says, it’s a dance theatre show exploring how the absence of community increases our desire to find it. Diving into 2010’s Essex, two unlikely strangers are drawn together on an unsuspecting night…

It's exactly the kind of show that she would have wanted to see when she was 16 or 17 or 18: “It would definitely have made me feel a lot less isolated from theatre and dance.

“There's a lot of really gorgeous and wonderful media surrounding the experience for gay men but just generally so much of that media is a male-centric view. There are subcultures within media about the lesbian experience and the sapphic experience and maybe there is a bit more now.

“But in particular in theatre and dance I can remember feeling as a queer working-class person that there was not a space for me and for people from my experience. I just felt the industry wasn't for me or for people like me and not something that I could jump into. There wasn't this context of looking at media and its art forms and seeing yourself within them for me. It just felt like a little bit of a gap in my heart.

“But I think now we are seeing really exciting works in fringe theatre, and lots of fringe theatre feels queer. There are now lots of makers that are queer that are extremely talented and empowering and joyful and serious and with something to say. And that's definitely giving a lens on queerness now. But I still felt that there was room for this story, and I really want for this story to move into the mainstream and to find new audiences. As I say, I wanted to make a show that I could have watched when I was 16 or 17 or 18.

“It is semi-autobiographical in terms of there are scenes that are loosely based on my lived experience but we also had a gorgeous few months working with focus groups and with queer working-class dancers. We asked a lot of questions and danced together and we found a common thread of belonging and expression that became layered for us within that context.

“It follows how you can find yourself within a safe and encouraging environment and how you can belong in that space and be supported and find comfort and safety and how relationships with other people become enabled so that we can look into ourselves and really reveal ourselves for who we are.

“The artist development programme has been amazing. From the beginning I thought there was no way that I would have the chance to do something like this. I always wanted to do it but the resources and the support were just not there at this stage in my career to be able to produce this. But here everyone has been so wonderful and so encouraging and the theatre has really invested in us. I really hope that I can develop this show from here and that it will open up a connection, an expression of connectivity and joy. Hopefully this will not be the last time that the show is seen. I'd love to take it on a regional tour.”

The show is part of the Future Theatre Makers Festival, five shows from the Chichester Festival Theatre artistic development programme across various dates between August 4-16.