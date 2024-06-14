A Worthing resident emailed this newspaper a photo, saying that firefighters attended an incident close to Victoria Park at about 5.30am.
At 10.30am a West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “At 5.21am we responded to a fire at a block of flats in Victoria Park Gardens, Worthing. Joint Fire Control sent two fire engines from Worthing to the scene.
“Upon arrival firefighters entered a property and extinguished a fire on the balcony using a high pressure hose reel and bucket. Fortunately there were no casualties and the fire was of accidental ignition.”
