Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child
20 hours ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
22 hours ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
23 hours ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
1 day ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
1 day ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead

Fire at car workshop in Hurstpierpoint

Fire crews from across Sussex have been dealing with an incident in Hurstpierpoint through the night

By India Wentworth
Published 25th Mar 2023, 09:28 GMT
Updated 25th Mar 2023, 09:31 GMT

At 9.04pm last night (March 24) West Sussex Fire & Rescue (WSFRS), said crews from across Sussex were dealing with a fire at a car workshop on Albourne Road.

An off-road vehicle and command support unit also attended. Members of the public were told to avoid the area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At 9.42pm WSFRS said: “Our presence has increased and we now have a total of eight fire engines, a water carrier, off-road vehicle and command support unit in attendance.”

Most Popular
Fire at car workshop in Hurstpierpoint (photo from Eddie Mitchell)
Fire at car workshop in Hurstpierpoint (photo from Eddie Mitchell)
Fire at car workshop in Hurstpierpoint (photo from Eddie Mitchell)

At 6.20am this morning (March 25) the service said: “The incident has been scaled down and we currently have one fire engine from Steyning damping down at the scene.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

More news from Mid Sussex

Fire at car workshop in Hurstpierpoint (photo from Eddie Mitchell)
Fire at car workshop in Hurstpierpoint (photo from Eddie Mitchell)
Fire at car workshop in Hurstpierpoint (photo from Eddie Mitchell)
Fire at car workshop in Hurstpierpoint (photo from Eddie Mitchell)
Fire at car workshop in Hurstpierpoint (photo from Eddie Mitchell)
Fire at car workshop in Hurstpierpoint (photo from Eddie Mitchell)
West Sussex Fire