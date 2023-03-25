Fire at car workshop in Hurstpierpoint

At 9.04pm last night (March 24) West Sussex Fire & Rescue (WSFRS), said crews from across Sussex were dealing with a fire at a car workshop on Albourne Road.
An off-road vehicle and command support unit also attended. Members of the public were told to avoid the area.
At 9.42pm WSFRS said: “Our presence has increased and we now have a total of eight fire engines, a water carrier, off-road vehicle and command support unit in attendance.”
At 6.20am this morning (March 25) the service said: “The incident has been scaled down and we currently have one fire engine from Steyning damping down at the scene.”