Fire crews from across Sussex have been dealing with an incident in Hurstpierpoint through the night

At 9.04pm last night (March 24) West Sussex Fire & Rescue (WSFRS), said crews from across Sussex were dealing with a fire at a car workshop on Albourne Road.

An off-road vehicle and command support unit also attended. Members of the public were told to avoid the area.

At 9.42pm WSFRS said: “Our presence has increased and we now have a total of eight fire engines, a water carrier, off-road vehicle and command support unit in attendance.”

Fire at car workshop in Hurstpierpoint (photo from Eddie Mitchell)

At 6.20am this morning (March 25) the service said: “The incident has been scaled down and we currently have one fire engine from Steyning damping down at the scene.”

Fire at car workshop in Hurstpierpoint (photo from Eddie Mitchell)