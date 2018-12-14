Fire at industrial estate in Hailsham

A fire has broken out at an industrial estate in Hailsham this evening (Friday, December 14), the fire service has confirmed.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said crews received reports of a building fire at Station Road just before 5.30pm, but there are no reports of any injuries.

A spokesman said: "Fire fighters are dealing with the fire externally to protect crews.

"Six fire engines are at the scene, using two main jets and four breathing apparatus.

"They will be there for some time."

More information when we have it.