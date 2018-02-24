Fire at Seaford pizza shop

Four fire crews were called to a pizza shop in Seaford this morning East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed.

Firefighters were called to Seaford Pizza at 8.20am after reports of smoke coming from the building, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service confirmed.

A fire service spokesman said crews from Seaford and Newhaven used hose reels, breathing apparatus and foam to douse the fire at the takeaway, which has accommodation in the two floors above it.

No one was hurt and the fire service left the scene at 9am, the spokesman added.

He said police were involved to close the road but the fire is thought to have started accidentally.