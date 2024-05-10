West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said crews were alerted to a fire at a commercial takeaway premises on The Parade, East Preston, at 3.24pm.
"Joint Fire Control sent four fire engines from East Preston, Littlehampton and Worthing to the scene,” a fire service spokesperson said.
"Upon arrival crews were confronted with a fire in the kitchen area which has now been extinguished.
"Fire crews remain at the scene damping down and turning over, and neighbouring properties have also been evacuated and as a safety precaution.
"Officers from Sussex Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service were also at the scene."
