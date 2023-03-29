Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago NHS Covid-19 app to close after three years - here’s when
15 minutes ago Sky Atlantic drama Billions cancelled after its seventh season
1 hour ago Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers gives heartbreaking cancer update
1 hour ago Date of UK state pension age rise will not be brought forward
13 hours ago Pope Francis in hospital with respiratory infection
15 hours ago Paul O’Grady tribute ‘For the Love of Paul O’Grady’ will air on ITV

Fire breaks out at Brighton building

A fire has broken out at a building in Brighton, with people asked to avoid the area.

By Sam Morton
Published 29th Mar 2023, 19:47 BST
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 07:52 BST

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to reports of a fire at a building in Crowhurst Road just before 6.30pm.

“As of 18.55 we are using breathing apparatus, hose reel jets and covering jets, along with the aerial appliance,” a fire service statement read.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The fire is affecting a two-storey commercial building used as storage and a gym.”

Most Popular

The fire service said there are ‘no reports of casualties’, adding: “Police are assisting at the scene. Please avoid the area and if you live locally, keep your doors and windows closed.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Have you read?: Man caught dealing cocaine in Brighton and Hove gets jail sentence

Drug-driving arrests after Brighton collision left motorcycle rider with serious injuries

East Sussex asylum seekers site - accommodation for up to 1,200 people, says Home Office

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to reports of a fire at a building in Crowhurst Road just before 6pm.
East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to reports of a fire at a building in Crowhurst Road just before 6pm.
East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to reports of a fire at a building in Crowhurst Road just before 6pm.
BrightonFirePoliceHoveHome Office