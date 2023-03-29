A fire has broken out at a building in Brighton, with people asked to avoid the area.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to reports of a fire at a building in Crowhurst Road just before 6.30pm.

“As of 18.55 we are using breathing apparatus, hose reel jets and covering jets, along with the aerial appliance,” a fire service statement read.

"The fire is affecting a two-storey commercial building used as storage and a gym.”

The fire service said there are ‘no reports of casualties’, adding: “Police are assisting at the scene. Please avoid the area and if you live locally, keep your doors and windows closed.”

