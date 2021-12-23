Fire breaks out at Crowborough care home

According to East Sussex Fire & Rescue (ESFRS), the fire started at York Lodge Care Home in Myrtle Road at 8.42am in the basement. It was attended by four appliances, alongside a command support unit.

A full evacuation of 16 residents and staff had been successfully carried out by the time crews arrived at the scene, the service said.

Care home manager Lindsay Filshie said, “They were amazing, every single one of those firefighters. They were so nice, calm and gave us all reassurance. They were outstanding and explained everything, they really did. Thank you.”

Fire at Crowborough care home

ESFRS confirmed a fire investigation is now underway to determine the cause and crews remained at the scene until 10.54am, when the stop message came in.

Group manager Katie Cornhill, who attended the incident, praised the care home team for the quick and safe evacuation of residents.

The fire has prompted the service to remind other residential homes to have evacuation measures in place in the event of a fire.

Katie said, “At this time of the year, it is important to still have good fire safety management and evacuation procedures in place that are well rehearsed, alongside robust business continuity plans that are also rehearsed.

“On this occasion staff passed on the necessary information quickly and effectively, which brought this incident to a successful conclusion and all residents had been safely evacuated by the time we arrived.