Fire breaks out at Lewes industrial estate

A fire has broken out at a Lewes industrial estate today (Friday).

Emergency services are currently on scene near the fire station at the North Street Phoenix Industrial Estate.

Around six fire engines have already been called to the incident, alongside a water carrier and aerial ladder platform.

Firefighters were first called to the scene just after 3.30pm.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said the building has been searched and everybody has been accounted for.

The service has asked people to avoid the area.