Around five fire engines and one ambulance have been called to deal with the incident in Marsh Lane, Easthampnett today.

Crews were called to the scene just before 11am, it is believed.

The fire has since been put out, an eye witness has reported.

Emergency services at the scene. Picture by Jack Chiverton

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service and South East Coast Ambulance Service have both been approached for further information.

