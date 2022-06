East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to attend the small fire in Shinewater Park at around 8.20pm last night (Monday, June 27).

A spokesperson from the fire service added, “Firefighters from Eastbourne attended and used one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The incident was handed over to Sussex Police.

Firefighters in Shinewater Park in Eastbourne

“We left the scene at 8.57pm.”

Sussex Police have been contacted for more information on the incident.

READ THIS:Two people taken to hospital following Eastbourne collision

Firefighters in Shinewater Park in Eastbourne