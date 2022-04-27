Fire breaks out in wall of Eastbourne office

A fire broke out in the wall of an Eastbourne office.

The incident happened in The Crumbles at around 10.40am this morning (Wednesday, April 27).

An eye-witness said smoke was seen in the area.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service by the incident in The Crumbles, Eastbourne. Picture from Dan Jessup SUS-220427-131308001

An East Sussex Fire Rescue Service spokesperson said, “Firefighters from Eastbourne and Bexhill attended.

“On arrival, firefighters found a small fire in a cavity wall which had been extinguished on arrival.

“Crews used a thermal imaging camera to ensure there were no further flare-ups.”

The service said it left the scene at 11.42am.