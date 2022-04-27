Fire breaks out in wall of Eastbourne office

A fire broke out in the wall of an Eastbourne office.
The incident happened in The Crumbles at around 10.40am this morning (Wednesday, April 27).
An eye-witness said smoke was seen in the area.
An East Sussex Fire Rescue Service spokesperson said, “Firefighters from Eastbourne and Bexhill attended.
“On arrival, firefighters found a small fire in a cavity wall which had been extinguished on arrival.
“Crews used a thermal imaging camera to ensure there were no further flare-ups.”
The service said it left the scene at 11.42am.