Firefighters from Lancing, Shoreham and Steyning carried out a training exercise using artificial smoke at Lancing Business Park.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “A fantastic evening putting our skills and training to the test.

"Crews from Lancing, Shoreham and Steyning fire stations joined up for an exercise to put our breathing apparatus and firefighting skills in to action.

“If you are interested in what we do and would like to consider joining the crew at Lancing please pop in and see us on a Monday at 7pm.”

The fire service has warned local residents ahead of the training exercise.

"Please don't be alarmed if you see emergency services at Lancing Business Park tonight,” a social media post read.

“The exercise will start at 8pm and is expected to finish by 9pm.”

The fire service told Sussex World that crews will be ‘simulating a commercial building fire’ with ‘someone trapped inside’.

A spokesperson added: “During the exercise firefighters wearing breathing apparatus will enter the building and locate the person inside the building.”

This came two months after a major fire was simulated at Chichester Cathedral.

On Monday, May 20, a significant amount of smoke was seen coming from Chichester Cathedral as fire crews simulated a major fire, as well as the rescue of a young person trapped inside.

Chichester Fire Station’s manager Anton Mezzone, said: “Crews regularly train and prepare for incidents at fire stations, but being able to practice these skills with our partners in a realistic environment is the best way to test and improve our plans.”

Fire crews hold training exercise in West Sussex village Firefighters from Lancing, Shoreham and Steyning carried out a training exercise using artificial smoke at Lancing Business ParkPhoto: West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service

