A fire engine and a coastguard were called to a boat ablaze at Shoreham Harbour.

The boat was ablaze in Emerald Quay, Shoreham Harbour, yesterday (Saturday, July 8) evening.

Coastguard crews were at the scene and the blaze was put out by firefighters, leaving just a shell of a boat behind.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

A spokeswoman for the coastguard said: Littlehampton and Shoreham coastguard rescue teams were sent to assist West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service just after 6.30pm on July 8 with a fire on a vessel at Shoreham.

"The fire was extinguished and no one needed medical assistance."

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: "Yesterday evening fire crews from Shoreham and Hove attended a small boat well alight on the slipway of Emerald Quay at Shoreham harbour

"The call came in at 6.25pm. The fire was extinguished and by 7.18pm all emergency services left the scene."

The boat was ablaze in Emerald Quay, Shoreham Harbour, yesterday (Saturday, July 8) evening. Picture: Shoreham Coastguard