Fire exercise in Hailsham

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service will be carrying out a training exercise in Hailsham tonight (Monday March 19).

Crews will be “called out” at around 7pm to a disused commercial building which is due for demolition on London Road, following reports of a “fire”.

Fire engines from a number of local stations including Hailsham, Uckfield, Forest Row, Wadhurst, Crowborough and Mayfield are due to attend during the evening.

Paul Markwick, who has helped organise the exercise, said, “If locals see a large number of fire engines in the area, please don’t worry. We will try to keep disruption to a minimum.

“This sort of exercise is really important for the fire and rescue service. It gives us the opportunity to work together in a scenario which we don’t often see, but could happen in real life. We’d like to thank the site’s owners for allowing us to do this.”