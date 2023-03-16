Fire in Burgess Hill: car park closed for public safety
A fire has broken out in Burgess Hill town centre this afternoon (Thursday, March 16), West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service has confirmed.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 16th Mar 2023, 15:20 GMT
The fire service put out a tweet at 3pm that said: “We are currently dealing with a fire involving underground electrical cables in the Market Place car park in Burgess Hill.
“The car park is currently closed for public safety. The shopping centre remains open and alternative parking is available on Station Road.”
This story will be updated as more information comes in.