A fire broke out in Burgess Hill town centre this afternoon (Thursday, March 16), West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service has confirmed.

The fire service said they are dealing with a fire involving underground electrical cables in Burgess Hill this afternoon (Thursday, March 16)

The fire service put out a tweet at 3pm that said: “We are currently dealing with a fire involving underground electrical cables in the Market Place car park in Burgess Hill. The car park is currently closed for public safety. The shopping centre remains open and alternative parking is available on Station Road.”

The fire service tweeted at 3.30pm that the car park had reopened to shoppers but they said that ‘ongoing local restrictions remain’ in the car park.

WSFRS added: “The incident has been handed over to UK Power Networks and Southern Gas Networks.”

This story will be updated as more information comes in. West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service has been approached for further comment.

