Fire in Burgess Hill: Firefighters working to bring ‘fire under control’ at industrial unit

Firefighters are working to bring a ‘fire under control’ at an industrial unit in Burgess Hill, West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service have reported.
By Matt Pole
Published 19th Jun 2023, 16:01 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 16:50 BST

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service has advised nearby residents to close their doors and windows, and for people to avoid the area.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service tweeted: “We are in attendance at a fire involving an industrial unit on Consort Way in Burgess Hill.

“We would ask people to avoid the area to allow firefighters to work safely to bring this fire under control.

“If you live nearby please keep your doors and windows closed.”

