Multiple crews have been mobilised to bring a fire ‘under control’ at an industrial unit in Burgess Hill, West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service have reported.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service were called at 2.58pm to reports of a fire on Consort Way.

Fire engines from Burgess Hill, Haywards Heath, Partridge Green, Hurstpierpoint and Worthing, along with crews from East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service, attended the scene.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said a number of neighbouring buildings have been ‘safely evacuated’, but advised people to avoid the area and nearby residents to close their doors and windows.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: "We were called at 2.58pm to reports of a fire involving an industrial unit on Consort Way in Burgess Hill.

“Joint Fire Control has mobilised fire engines from Burgess Hill, Haywards Heath, Partridge Green, Hurstpierpoint and Worthing to the scene along with crews from East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service.

“We would ask people to avoid the area to allow firefighters to work safely to bring this fire under control.

“A number of neighbouring buildings have been safely evacuated.

"There is a significant amount of smoke in the area. If you live nearby please keep your doors and windows closed while this incident is ongoing."

