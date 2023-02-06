Fire investigation to take place following Polegate kitchen blaze

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said it was called at 6.17pm on Saturday, February 4, to a kitchen fire in Walnut Walk.
An ESFRS spokesperson added: “Firefighters from Eastbourne and Pevensey used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel and one CO2 extinguisher to fight the fire. There are reports of one casualty who was rescued from the building and left in the care of South East Coast Ambulance Service.
"A fire investigation will be undertaken to establish the cause.”
A spokesperson from the ambulance service said a person was taken to hospital for further checks after being assessed and treated at the scene.