Fire investigation to take place following Polegate kitchen blaze

A fire investigation is set to be carried out after a blaze broke out in a kitchen in Polegate, the fire service has said.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said it was called at 6.17pm on Saturday, February 4, to a kitchen fire in Walnut Walk.

An ESFRS spokesperson added: “Firefighters from Eastbourne and Pevensey used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel and one CO2 extinguisher to fight the fire. There are reports of one casualty who was rescued from the building and left in the care of South East Coast Ambulance Service.

"A fire investigation will be undertaken to establish the cause.”

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service