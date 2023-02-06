Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Fire investigation to take place following Polegate kitchen blaze

A fire investigation is set to be carried out after a blaze broke out in a kitchen in Polegate, the fire service has said.

By Jacob Panons
1 hour ago
Updated 6th Feb 2023, 4:40pm

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said it was called at 6.17pm on Saturday, February 4, to a kitchen fire in Walnut Walk.

An ESFRS spokesperson added: “Firefighters from Eastbourne and Pevensey used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel and one CO2 extinguisher to fight the fire. There are reports of one casualty who was rescued from the building and left in the care of South East Coast Ambulance Service.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"A fire investigation will be undertaken to establish the cause.”

Most Popular
East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service

A spokesperson from the ambulance service said a person was taken to hospital for further checks after being assessed and treated at the scene.

PolegateEastbournePevenseySouth East Coast Ambulance Service