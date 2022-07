The fire service were called to deal with a car fire in Petworth.

Station 43 in Midhurst reported that an engine was called to deal with the fire in the Petworth area yesterday, July 14.

The engine was called to the vehicle on the A285 at Coultersaw Bridge and arrived with in minutes of the call.

Crews wearing breathing apparatus used one hose reel to extinguish the fire.