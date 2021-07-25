Fire service respond to flooding in Crowborough
Firefighters have been called to Crowborough following ‘lots’ of calls about flooding in the area, according to the fire service.
Sunday, 25th July 2021, 11:41 am
A spokesperson from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said, “We’re getting lots of calls about flooding in Crowborough
“We are on scene and helping.
“Remember to stay out of flood water, avoid going near electrics and look out for vulnerable neighbours.”
A spokesperson said there are a number of firefighters in the area who are unblocking drains.
Ghyll Road is said to be one of the worst affected areas as flooding has entered some buildings, according to the spokesperson.